City Boys’ Habitats. 　POPEYE Issue 850

Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.

Bird and illustrator.

Blazer boy.

City boys’ rooms and styles in the world.

Style sample ’18 What’s inside… + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.

So, it’s finally 2018. But I’m not so optimistic to expect a dramatic turn or anything, and I’m sure I still like what I liked in the previous year. Having said that, I do think it may be too retrograde to shut myself in the same room getting warm in usual outfits. That’s not how I want to be so then, what should I do? Hanging a new painting, looking for a new blazer, and having a new bird? There are plenty of ideas that you may adapt in the new year.



