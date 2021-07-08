Fashion Findings 2021 A/W FASHION ISSUE POPEYE Issue 894

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo





Issue 894 Fashion Findings 2021 A/W FASHION ISSUE

The changing of the seasons always makes us excited about fashion and autumn is no exception. To be honest, I’ve already put away my summer clothes and have been imaging what to get for the beginning of the new season, and how to coordinate them with my regular clothes. I know, we’ve had less opportunities to go out and see friends. But once you start checking about what your favorite designers and brands have recently made, and even walking in town and going window shopping alone, I’m sure you will find many items that appeal to you instantly. Yes, it’s full of fascination in the field of fashion, and we picked those bits of interesting news which you’ll find in the various articles for this issue.

Mountain Boots and Waders as Daily Clothing.

Mordechai Rubinstein’s Brand-new Pieces.

HIROSHI FUJIWARA ADJUSTMENT.

Newly Opened Vintage Shops of Tokyo. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



