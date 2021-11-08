The Vintage Wonderland POPEYE Issue 896

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo





Issue 896 The Vintage Wonderland

We all love vintage clothing, right? Casual US vintage? Edgy European vintage? It’s a great fun to “dig” for vintage items depending on your mood. We often learn from the details of the design and in this sense, vintage clothing is full of surprise, and they can even tell us a little about the history of fashion and can give us new perspectives on past society.

By reading this issue, you will know what to buy for the coming season, and also where to go in Tokyo: from brand-new stores to hidden gems. They are all unique and independent and therefore, we can’t help stopping by.

TOKYO GOOD STORES.

I LOVE THIS KIND OF VINTAGE CLOTHING.

REPAIR MY FURUGI.

MY FAVORITE DEAD STOCK CATALOG. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



