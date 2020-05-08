GO MUSEUM POPEYE Issue 879

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 879 GO MUSEUM

Did you watch ‘Uncut Gems‘ on Netflix? It’s a drama based on a piece of black opal and is set in NYC; the film made me realize that minerals have this magical power which can drive humans to madness, and the jeweler, played by Adam Sandler, is such a great example of that.

On the other hand, my stories about the objects of nature are rather more basic and a lot humbler: I was amazed by the geometric pattern on sea shells, I used to be so curious about the seeds on the ground and pebbles along the rivers and I even thought about the left-over bones from a KFC.

The world is full of mysteries. If we dig into the ground, we may find some dinosaur bones or ancient ruins. If we look up at the sky, there will be the Mars probes running somewhere far away in the universe.

What I’ve realized is the wealth of museums. There is everything in there. Although I have to admit that some museums (exhibitions of dinosaurs) were pretty boring when I was a kid, I now realize they are actually filled with treasures, and there are so many things that we could learn from them.

This edition is a special exhibition from us, filled with objects and topics that we truly love. No ticket needed, just turn the pages!

Great Collections from the Smithsonian Institution.

Why Don’t You Learn about Minerals?

My Favorite Museum.

Finding Dinosaur. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



