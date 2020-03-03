マガジンワールド

Looking Good POPEYE Issue 876

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.


POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35  – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo

Inquiries: https://magazineworld.jp/info/faq/

 
 

Issue 876Looking Good

If we like a friend’s outfit, we might casually ask where they got it from. For hairstyles, however, we may tend to hesitate to ask about details such as where they have had it hair done and how they maintain it, even if really, we want to have it styled like them. So, we’ve made this issue about both fashion and hair, under the theme of “Looking Good”. We’re exploring clean and tidy styles for the coming spring.
 
What’s inside:
  • Looking Good Hairstyles in the Street.
  • Barber Guide for City Boys.
  • Keep Looking Good!: Items and Knowledge.
  • Good Looking Wear Journal.

+ many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.


 
ポパイ No. 876

LOOKING GOOD.

