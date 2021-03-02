What brand are you wearing? POPEYE Issue 888

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 888 What brand are you wearing?

When we see someone wearing nice cloth, we can’t help asking them, “What brand are you wearing?” The answers may be things like “It’s actually from a Japanese brand, AURALEE”, or “PWA, you know? They’ve just started”. We may not know much about these brands yet, but consequently, we may be wanting this up and coming label in near future.

However, times have moved on and we no longer buy things simply because of their brand names. We now wonder why we are still fascinated by the label that is physically attached to the clothing. That’s because they tell us a lot, such as the history and also philosophy of the designers, and by checking the small labels, we are somehow assured that we can follow our intuition.

In this issue, we’ve inserted background information of each of the brands we introduce, so you will have answers to the question, ” What brand are you wearing?”.

Stay Healthy!

Genius and Military.

Good Shops for Good Clothes. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



