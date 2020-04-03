Tokyo Story POPEYE Issue 877

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 877 Tokyo Story

When walking in the streets, I think of the amount of memories that must have been piled up there. Since the last Olympics in 1964, many decades have passed. Harajuku has been the center of the fashion scene amongst the younger generations since the 1970s, whereas various youth cultures were created in Shibuya after the 1980s. Shinjuku is, as it were, a chaos that’s cultivated the arts, Asakusa is a town for the long-established shops, and Ginza is a place for the adults with playful minds, just as it was 80 years ago. Every single street has its own history, just like our lovers. The past has certainly linked to the present day, and that’s why the city of Tokyo fascinates us so much.

Tokyo Stories: Ginza, Shibuya, Harajuku, Shinjuku and Asakusa.

Slow Walk.

U23: Where Young City Boys Hang Out.

Book in Book: Eat Up Guide. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



