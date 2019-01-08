Hello, work! 　POPEYE Issue 863

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 863

Hello, work!

Your life, I mean how you live and also view it, may be linked to how the word “work” sounds to you. It could give a positive sense to someone but on the other hand, might bring unpleasant thoughts to another one. Nevertheless, the most important is that the way to perceive it could be changed up to you. This issue is for those who start working soon, who feel something isn’t right about their current job, and who are even at a loss what to pursue. It’s time to think about what you really want to do.

Hello, work: this is how they make a living.

My everyday work.

It’s a small shop: how they opened their own stores.

Book in book: Worker’s shop POPEYE. What’s inside… + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



