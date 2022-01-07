STYLE SAMPLE 2022 POPEYE Issue 898

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo





Issue 898 STYLE SAMPLE 2022

We can buy clothes from shops, but style is something we have to learn and acquire. There are people who are not necessarily fashionable, however still have their own style, “sense of the themselves” in other words, and that is what fascinates us. In this edition, we’ve collected many examples of this kind of style, from all over the world, hoping to show the idea that there are amazing people who happily wear whatever feels right for them, regardless of fashion. No matter if you actually imitate their outfits or not, we think it would be great if you get the idea of ‘sense of self’, and learn from what those people have cultivated for themselves in terms of their own fashion and style.

You may find this concept a little abstract, but we believe that is a clue to understanding good taste. Fashion journalist W. David Marx gives his perspective on the topic, and we are sure that the discussion will be insightful for you.

Everywhere, Every Style.

The White Paper of City Boys.

Mike Mills and His Style References.

People Who Always Wear the Same Outfit. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



