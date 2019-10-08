Someday when we are grown up. 　POPEYE Issue 872

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 872 Someday when we are grown up.

I ponder what kind of a man I want to be.

After many different thoughts, I ended up with a list of 100 things that I would like to learn, such as how to choose the right clothing, how to wear them to look good, and what my mindset should be to do so.

This issue covers various topics which you may find too varied, or a little abstract, but it may give you a boost and a focus for your own thoughts on what kind of man you would like to be.

We believe the best short cut to be who we want to be, is becoming aware of those values in our daily lives.

100 Matters to be a man.

Practices to be mature.

Let’s meet and speak to the senior.

Getting better and bitter. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



