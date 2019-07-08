Time for camping!　POPEYE Issue 869

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 869

Time for camping!

I would probably say the most fun part of camping is the preparation. Time flies as we prepare the camping gear and things we’ll bring with us, also deciding what exciting things we’ll be able to cook and even shopping for the ingredients can be thrilling. The depressing rainy season is finally over. You may be caught in a traffic jam on weekends in the mid-summer, so it would also be nice to arrange it for autumn instead. This issue is for both campers and those with an adventurous spirit. Let’s make it happen!

The ABC of camp. From the station: outfits for camping.

Why not go camping?

Book in book: Camp book. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



