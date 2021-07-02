GOOD MUSIC POPEYE Issue 892
What is POPEYE magazine?
POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.
POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo
Issue 892GOOD MUSIC
We should always have a passion to pursue good music We even believe music is a crucial component of the summer. Indeed, it’s the era we are able to find more than 70 million songs by clicking on our mobile phone screens, and that’s why, we would love to discover music to be cherished and repeatedly listened to.
This issue is intended to give some opportunities to explore various types of sounds. For example, the sweet Chicano Soul from Scandinavian musicians, the South London music scene including black midi, street sounds from NYC, and of course Japanese artists and anime songs, which actually have adopted many genres such as city pops and jazz, have been familiar with us for generations.
Good memories are always accompanied with good music. Have a fabulous musical summer!
What’s inside:
- MUSIC AND THE CITY.
- First off, check out these artists.
- Watch Music Video and Love Music More.
- POPEYE ANIME SONG BOOK.
+ many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.