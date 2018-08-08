Fashion Issue: Everyone’s “My Way”　POPEYE Issue 858

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 858

Fashion Issue: Everyone’s “My Way”



What do you guys want to wear this Autumn? This issue stared from the simple thought, interviewing many, really many people about fashion. We, however, never asked questions like “What’s the AW 2018 trend?” or “Which brand do you take note of?”. The things we instead wanted to know was how they think and wear day by day. After finishing this edition, we certainly believe that everyone has their “ways”: habits that were made unintentionally and thoughts that support their styles. This fashion issue is a collection of those records of their everyday lives.

Everyone’s “My Way”.

Not Special: that’s what we want to wear.

Book in Book: The Beige Book.

Murakami T by Haruki Murakami. What’s inside… + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



