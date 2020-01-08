City Boys’ Habitats 　POPEYE Issue 875

Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.

What makes us feel good at home?

After visiting many different abodes for the photo shoots, we’ve come up with this idea: no matter whether the places are huge or tiny, the most important is if we are surrounded with the things that we really love, like a favourite piece of furniture, a flower base, and even a beloved cat.

This is what makes us feel that we belong to a space, and even see ourselves having a cup of tea, which may not be typical of us. It doesn’t matter if the dweller is just a regular guy, or a renowned designer. They have something in common, to pursue what makes them be themselves.

So, let’s take a look!