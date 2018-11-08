Dear City Girls!　POPEYE Issue 861

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 861

Dear City Girls!



Dear city girls! We don’t know anything about you. Don’t know why you ask us if you look fatter every single day. Why you smell so good. And why you wear high-heeled shoes even though you knew we were going to walk a lot. Although there so many mysteries of you, we are simply happy as long as you are also happy anyway. So, dear city girls, we want to know about you more.

I love you, agnès b.

Letters for city boys.

City girls’ Tokyo walks.

Good dates for city girls. What’s inside… + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



