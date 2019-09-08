What kind of music are you into? 　POPEYE Issue 871

Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.

Simply put, there are so many ways to listen to music nowadays. Subscription from apps, YouTube (of course!), and services like Shazam, which allows you to find songs immediately after hearing them somewhere, like in the street or at night clubs. You may follow celebrities posting on social media, or you may just enjoy browsing for vinyl at local record shops, it’s all fascinating.In this issue, we’ve introduced various kinds of music and artists, in the hope that it will inspire you to find new and great music. You should trust your basic instincts in making your decision as to whether you like the music or not. Just imagine, how amazing it would be to have the songs which you have an emotional connection with, and even nicer if you could share them with your friends?Gosh, music is great!

POPEYE × Spotify

The tunes we introduced in this edition are uploaded in our playlist on Spotify.