POPEYE Cooking Club POPEYE Issue 878

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Inquiries: https://magazineworld.jp/info/faq/ Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo

Issue 878 POPEYE Cooking Club

It’s neither about being aware of the healthy lifestyle, nor living the high life. It’s more about connecting with our basic instinct: we cook as we simply as we want to. Cooking is, so to speak, a kind of D.I.Y., and there are so many things to learn about, such as how to make a good omelet, what you need to make a miso soup, and ideal ways to cut fruits. With a series of recipes from talented chefs from around the world, you might find it fun to use them for inspiration and make your own dishes, just like coordinating your daily outfits.

Anyway, it’s time to cook!

POPEYE Cooking Club: it’s time to start cooking.

Nice and Sharp Petit Knives.

Why Don’t You Make English Breakfast?

What is Sourdough?

Good Manner Book. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



