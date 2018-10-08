Craftsmanship! 　POPEYE Issue 860

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 860

Craftsmanship!



When encountering great craft works, we come to think why we are so fascinated by them so much. One reason may be because we simply like the makers and therefore, we even would like to support them to inherit the expert techniques to the next generation. There variety of artisans who make one and only items even in everyday lives nowadays, and what we have done with this issue is a sort of attempt to expand the concept of craftsmanship that we have had. It may be difficult to purchase them right now, but we believe it would be hopefully achievable, and definitely meaningful to do so someday in the future.

Young Craftsmen.

Craftsmanship, indeed.

I wonder why we like Hermes so much.

Young shoemakers of Church’s. What’s inside… + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



