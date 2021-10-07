COFFEE AND TRAVEL POPEYE Issue 895

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo





Issue 895 COFFEE AND TRAVEL

Of course, we love coffee, right? But I think it’s actually all about time and places that fascinate us so much: the action of having a nice time with a good coffee where we feel comfortable. Over the past year, there have been so many great cafes and coffee stands newly opened, so let us introduce them first of all.

Coffee connects people and the locations. Wherever we are, an encounter with a cozy coffee shop makes us feel at home, and that is a reason why we appreciate a cup of coffee when we travel somewhere new. The last half of the edition is a travel guide. I know we are all fancy travelling now, so why don’t you have a coffee and make a plan of where you’re going to visit next?

Brand new coffee shops in the city.

My favorite coffee shops and books.

Being alone and finding something new.

A cup of coffee on my travels. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



