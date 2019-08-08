The Style Handbook 　POPEYE Issue 870

What is POPEYE magazine?

POPEYE magazine is the “Magazine for City Boys”. The founders printed this on the cover of the magazine when it debuted in 1976. What’s a “city boy”? The term doesn’t appear in the dictionary and no expert panel could define it. So we felt we should explore every aspect of what this “city boy” might be. After decades of debate, it still makes for a topic of lively discussion. It can be a style or a way of thinking. To get an idea of what makes a city boy, read POPEYE magazine.



POPEYE magazine Founded: 1976 Type: Monthly (on sale from the 10th of every month) Readership: ages 25 to 35 – and anyone who thinks of himself as a city boy Topics: fashion, food, outdoor activities, travel and life in our favorite cities New York, Paris, London and Tokyo



Issue 870

The Style Handbook

I want to get dressed up!

I’ve come up with this amazing idea for the first time in a while. Probably as a reaction to my standard issue summer outfit: T-shirt and shorts; I would now rather avoid my usual autumn style: a sweater top and jeans, and try something more than them.

Here in this issue, we’ve created a, “Style Handbook”, consisting of 14 individually themed fashion pages, to make your autumn/winter wardrobe more fun, with easy outfits you can put together at home.

I hope it will enthuse your sense of style, girls!

The Style Handbook: 2019 AW fashion issue.

Designers and the words.

Sartorial study in London.

Bad fashion book. What’s inside: + many more regular features, including POPxEYE and popeye notes.



